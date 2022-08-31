These Ads Use Humor to Break Long-Held Stigma Surrounding HIV

The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass .

More than four decades since the first reported cases of HIV, the condition still carries a lot of stigma, prejudice and misunderstanding. A 2021 survey from U.K. charity National AIDS Trust revealed largely false and negative views of HIV: only one-third of respondents said they had sympathy for people living with HIV, two in 10 were able to identify the main routes of transmission and just 16% were aware that HIV treatment stops it from being transmitted.