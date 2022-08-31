These Ads Use Humor to Break Long-Held Stigma Surrounding HIV

The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass.
More than four decades since the first reported cases of HIV, the condition still carries a lot of stigma, prejudice and misunderstanding. A 2021 survey from U.K. charity National AIDS Trust revealed largely false and negative views of HIV: only one-third of respondents said they had sympathy for people living with HIV, two in 10 were able to identify the main routes of transmission and just 16% were aware that HIV treatment stops it from being transmitted.