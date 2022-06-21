Cannes is back and Adweek will be at the center of the action, June 19–23! Join us at Adweek Abroad with some of the most influential voices in marketing, advertising and creativity. Going to be in Cannes? Sign up.
A mother’s wish for her son took home the Film Craft Grand Prix at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, while a campaign that aims to preserve Ukrainian heritage took the Digital Craft Grand Prix, a coral reef preservation campaign won the Industry Craft Grand Prix and a Portuguese campaign on blackout poetry grabbed the Design Grand Prix.