‘The Wish’ Takes the Grand Prix Lion for Film Craft at Cannes

Digital Craft, Industry Craft and Design Lions winners also named

Still from
The Christmas campaign for Penny's sees a mother outline her unexpected festive wish for her son.Serviceplan
By Kyle O’Brien & Shannon Miller

A mother’s wish for her son took home the Film Craft Grand Prix at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, while a campaign that aims to preserve Ukrainian heritage took the Digital Craft Grand Prix, a coral reef preservation campaign won the Industry Craft Grand Prix and a Portuguese campaign on blackout poetry grabbed the Design Grand Prix.

