In a surprise twist, Love the Work More, the website which hacked Cannes Lions last year by providing access to view the winning entries for free, has won an award at the very event it targeted. Picking up a bronze Lion in the PR category, the site is now recognized by the very awards show its founders Quynh Tran and Toan Mai upended in 2021