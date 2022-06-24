Cannes Lions

The Website That Took On Cannes Lions Just Won at Cannes Lions

The site that compiles winning work from the festival won a bronze Lion in the PR category

The landing page for LoveTheWorkMore.com
LoveTheWorkMore.com was entered as a prank, but ended up winning at Cannes Lions.Love The Work
By Stephen Lepitak

In a surprise twist, Love the Work More, the website which hacked Cannes Lions last year by providing access to view the winning entries for free, has won an award at the very event it targeted. Picking up a bronze Lion in the PR category, the site is now recognized by the very awards show its founders Quynh Tran and Toan Mai upended in 2021

Stephen Lepitak

Stephen is Adweek's Europe bureau chief based in Glasgow.

