There’s a new scent in town. And no, it’s not by a high-end designer house or, as was the case not long ago, a car manufacturer. This new fragrance comes courtesy of the Florida Lottery.

To promote its Gold Rush Doubler scratch-off game, Florida Lottery called on its AOR, Tampa-based agency PPK, to develop a custom fragrance simply coined Doubler. The stunt, part of a campaign that kicked off Monday and a first for the Florida Lottery, is supported by visual assets that borrow elements from classic fragrance advertising tropes, from the rugged, overly intense characters to the hushed dialogue laced throughout the 30-second ad spot.

How does PPK describe Doubler’s signature scent? According to the campaign itself, Doubler smells like “the sweet smell of success.” More specifically, PPK’s executive director of strategy and innovation, Nicholas Stoeckle, says the aroma is meant to be an ode to the brand’s Floridian roots, containing notes of “the ocean and citrus fruits.”

Florida Lottery / PPK

“Florida Lottery players always have unique ways in which they play—including things like a lucky coin or scratching tool, or a special place,” Stoeckle told Adweek. “We were intrigued to incorporate a new sensory element into play with the sense of smell, which has the power to create new memories and enhance old memories.”

The campaign is accompanied by a four-week giveaway that will award prizes—including a bottle of Doubler, naturally—to five winners each week.

Go big

Marketing something like the lottery or sports betting—which are more often singularly focused on winning large sums of money—comes with its own unique challenges, like creating advertising that diverts from standard game tropes. In the case of Gold Rush Doubler, the agency had to recreate a sizable world comparable to that found in classic Calvin Klein advertising in an environment that was much more manageable.

Florida Lottery / PPK

“The biggest challenge in production was translating the grand scale of classic fragrance advertising into a setting that we could control and capture in a single shoot day,” said PPK ecd Paul Prato of the work. “Shooting on a digital volumetric set gave us the reliable level of control of the environment and lighting we needed so we could focus on getting the horses and twin cowboys just right.”

Additionally, the team had to generate 3D elements for social posts while the product was still in production. However, Prato sees that as a more positive development: “This ended up being a good thing because we were able to create a matched, complementary world for the bottle that picked up right where the practical set left off.”

In any case, the work had to be grand. For Amber Seale, Florida Lottery’s deputy secretary of marketing, Gold Rush Doubler represents both a reinvestment into the state’s economy and its education, namely through the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.

Said Seale, “Each of our marketing initiatives is built to drive engagement with our games, thus driving sales and increasing the amount of funds transferred to the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund, which benefits all facets of education across the state of Florida. In partnership with our incredible creative team at PPK, we consistently push the envelope with our advertising and continue to drive player interest.”

Elements of the Gold Rush Doubler campaign are set to run across radio, TV, OOH, social and digital.

