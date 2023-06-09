The Glenlivet's Film Exposes AI's Outdated Views on Fathers

Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at ULTA Beauty , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

Scotch whisky brand The Glenlivet is set to expose the conceptions of artificial intelligence to celebrate this year’s Father’s Day by teaming up with comedians and their dads through a convention-challenging campaign that also promotes a one-night-only event in New York.

The campaign titled “A Spirited Celebration of Modern Dads” features a 4-minute-long video scripted using artificial intelligence (AI), which reflects outdated stereotypes of fathers. Reading through the script are real dads and their adult children, including their reactions to the AI’s interpretation of fatherhood.

The video will run across The Glenlivet’s paid and owned channels until Father’s Day, June 18, when the comedy event will take place featuring Gianmarco Soresi, Jay Jurden, Chris Turner, Judy Gold and Vladimir Caamano offering their own perspectives on fatherhood.

That event is being produced alongside comedy collective Unground Overground and will also include expertly crafted whisky cocktails from The Glenlivet, with donations being made to the organization Real Men Charities.

It continues the Pernod Ricard-owned brand’s mission to support the modern scotch drinker and challenge outdated perceptions of whisky. In May, it released #BreakTheStereotype to celebrate diversity and representation within whisky while releasing new photography to expand the standard images that represent the drink’s community of drinkers.

“This Father’s Day, we are shining a light on all the fathers and father figures who are challenging conventions of what fatherhood is today as part of our mission to redefine norms and break stereotypes in Single Malt Scotch Whisky and beyond,” said Johan Radojewski, vp of marketing, Scotch, Irish & Prestige Whisk(e)y, at Pernod Ricard USA in a statement.

“With provoking creative and an engaging IRL experience with partners who represent fatherhood in many forms, we are bringing to life a new vision of fatherhood to help fathers and father figures around the country feel represented,” he added.