When it comes to difficult conversations, many people tend to avoid them. However, engaging in discussions with people who have differing opinions can be a beautiful thing, as long as you approach it with respect and understanding. And that is exactly what The Conversationalist is here to help with.

The Conversationalist is an educational platform that’s nonpartisan and aims to empower Gen Z to engage on difficult topics, break out of their echo chambers and find common ground. With more than 150,000 members, The Conversationalist community works to bridge differences through a Gen Z talk show, POVz, and their global digital network on the Geneva app. Their goal is to address the polarization in the world and promote unity.

In this episode of Young Influentials, Adweek digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with The Conversationalist founder Sophie Beren to talk about how her article for Huffington Post inspired the creation of the platform and her tips for navigating tough topics.

Stream the new episode below, or listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or iHeartRadio.