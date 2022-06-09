The Body Shop's Pride Campaign Takes On Anti-LGBTQ+ Policies

Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

Every June, Pride Month arrives in a flurry of colorful, celebratory marketing and familiar calls for equality. But amid the onslaught of discriminatory and harmful anti-LGBTQ+ policies, the need for real impact and support is only increasing.