The A0K1VERSE, NFTs, and the Future of Fan Engagement 

Dubbed an “unabashed futurist” by Fortune, Steve Aoki is one of the few entertainers to always be at the forefront of trends and key cultural movements — and the world of NFTs is no exception. Earlier this year, he launched A0K1VERSE, a brand-new community ecosystem bridging the metaverse with the real world, ambitiously integrating Web2, Web3, and real life experiences together in a one-of-a-kind tokenized social club. Aoki sat down with Adweek during Social Media Week to discuss his venture into Web3.