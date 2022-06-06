The A0K1VERSE, NFTs, and the Future of Fan Engagement 

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

Dubbed an “unabashed futurist” by Fortune, Steve Aoki is one of the few entertainers to always be at the forefront of trends and key cultural movements — and the world of NFTs is no exception. Earlier this year, he launched A0K1VERSE, a brand-new community ecosystem bridging the metaverse with the real world, ambitiously integrating Web2, Web3, and real life experiences together in a one-of-a-kind tokenized social club. Aoki sat down with Adweek during Social Media Week to discuss his venture into Web3.