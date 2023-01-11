Most anti-smoking PSAs focus on the long-term health consequences, like an increased risk of cancer. The latest effort in the Food and Drug Administration’s ongoing “The Real Cost of Smoking” campaign, developed in partnership with its agency of record FCB New York, examines the immediate mental health consequences.
The 30-second “Auctioneer” spot shows a group of teens bidding for a pack of cigarettes by giving up a good night’s sleep, their ability to concentrate and their peace of mind—all symptoms of anxiety that can be caused by cigarette cravings.
“Gen Z is very willing to engage in conversations about their mental health, so to introduce them to the science about nicotine withdrawal, cigarette cravings and anxiety is likely to resonate with them in a meaningful way,” Kathy Crosby, director of the Center for Tobacco Products’ Office of Health Communication and Education, said in a statement. “We’re really excited about the compelling nature of the work and look forward to continuing the dialogue.”
Three out of four teens stay smokers
A second spot, “Said Every Smoker Ever,” shows a teen claiming that she only smokes socially and will quit while she’s still young. But as she speaks, her words alternate between other voices, eventually showing a series of adults who got addicted. The ad notes that three out of four teens stay smokers, even if they want to quit.
“Most young smokers live with the illusion that they can smoke casually and remain immune to the risks of nicotine addiction,” FCB New York executive creative director Gary Resch said in a statement. “This campaign flips that illusion into disillusionment by using the regretful voices of older smokers who were similarly in denial when they themselves were teens.”
The ads are running nationally across TikTok, Snapchat and radio. “The Real Cost” campaign launched in 2014, targeting teens through their preferred platforms to deliver messages about the risks of smoking and vaping.
