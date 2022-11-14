With the 2022 FIFA World Cup approaching, excitement is certainly building both on and off the field. However, there is one person that feels the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team (USMNT) needs a bit of encouragement ahead of the games—Ted Lasso.

To motivate members of the USMNT, a series of mysterious and inspirational messages emulating the titular character of Apple’s Emmy-winning comedy series have been popping up on billboards across their hometowns. The phenomenon was first reported by Deadline.

The billboards were designed bright yellow with blue lettering that detailed the funny and lengthy message of hope in Ted Lasso’s iconic idiosyncratic style. They were then placed across San Diego, Seattle, Pico Rivera, California and Bergen County, New Jersey—all hometowns of, or near the schools attended by, players or coaches of the USMNT.

One message addressed to Tim Ream of Fulham Football Club compares the player to a bright light that Ted can’t wait to see in action. Another billboard dedicated to Seattle Sounders’ Jordan Morris lets the player know that he has the fictional coach’s unwavering support. “Lotta gloomy days but the thing about you is that you don’t let anyone rain on your parade,” the billboard reads. “Precipitation and perseverance are two of your specialities. Maybe just focus on the second one when you’re playing in the Big Games.”

Inspiring, creative and unconventional

Although entirely fitting for the fictional soccer coach character to team up with USMNT, this is not the first time the series teamed up with the soccer world. Previously, the Ted Lasso team worked with the U.S. Olympic Women’s Soccer Team to reveal the names on the team roster for the Tokyo Olympics.

As many brands gear up for the World Cup, fans are already seeing the flow of exciting creative campaigns from Lay’s, Pepsi and Hyundai. However, through social media response, the unique and mysterious placement of the Ted Lasso billboards has further emphasized fans’ fascination and love for not just the iconic show but for unconventional marketing approaches.