TechMagic Podcast: A Gaming Industry History Lesson

In this week’s episode, host Cathy Hackl and guest host Lee Kebler discuss tech layoffs in gaming. The dive into the different business models of Sony versus Nintendo and Nvidia.

Kebler gives a gaming history lesson about Atari. They talk about AI and how to focus on it as a tool instead of falling for the hype. Later in the episode, they discuss wearables like Samsung’s smart ring and touch on AI deepfakes and how there are cases of kids using AI-generated imagery to bully classmates.

Producer Lily Snyder brings you the Dispatch from the Fringe. In this episode, she talks about WiFi sensing and the intelligent home.

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify.