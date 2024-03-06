Adweek Podcasts

TechMagic Podcast: A Gaming Industry History Lesson

Plus, tech layoffs and the rise of AI deepfakes

By Cathy Hackl

In this week’s episode, host Cathy Hackl and guest host Lee Kebler discuss tech layoffs in gaming. The dive into the different business models of Sony versus Nintendo and Nvidia.

Kebler gives a gaming history lesson about Atari. They talk about AI and how to focus on it as a tool instead of falling for the hype. Later in the episode, they discuss wearables like Samsung’s smart ring and touch on AI deepfakes and how there are cases of kids using AI-generated imagery to bully classmates.

Producer Lily Snyder brings you the Dispatch from the Fringe. In this episode, she talks about WiFi sensing and the intelligent home. 

Cathy Hackl

Cathy Hackl is a highly respected global business and gaming executive, tech futurist, and media personality. She’s a leading authority in emerging tech, spatial computing and gaming and co-founded Journey where she advises companies, brands, cities and governments with gaming, AR, AI, spatial computing, metaverse, virtual world strategies and strategic foresight. Brands like Nike, Walmart, Louis Vuitton, and Clinique have trusted her to guide them into new virtual spaces on their emerging tech journeys. She’s worked at Amazon Web Services, Magic Leap and HTC VIVE.

