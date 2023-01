Music wasn’t something Steve Keller thought he could make a career out of.

The self-proclaimed audio alchemist (official title: sonic strategy director) at SXM Media’s in-house creative agency Studio Resonate built up an encyclopedic knowledge of music as a young man, but was using it only as “a fairly effective dating tool.”

“The plan was to go on to grad school and get a master’s or Ph.D. to work either in clinical or social psychology,” Keller said.