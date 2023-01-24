Convergent TV Summit returns March 21-22. Hear timely insights from TV industry experts virtually or in person in NYC. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

If 50 people travel in an electric bus, the emission will be 11 times less than if they travel by electric car. It would also be 36 times less than if they travel by a fossil fuel-burning car. Those are statistics that were released by Swedish transport operator Västtrafik, which has also commissioned a spot that outlines the comparisons, using the actual vehicles piled on top of one another to illustrate them.

Created by Forsman & Bodenfors, the 55-second film features numbers from the IVL Swedish Environmental Research Institute, which Västtrafik has used to showcase to audiences the different levels of carbon dioxide emissions being made by different vehicle types.

“The initial brief was to highlight the huge climate benefits of electric buses. Västtrafik also wanted to tap into the ongoing debate about electric cars. They are indeed necessary, but not the whole solution. Basically, Västtrafik wanted us to create an ‘iconic image’ that could symbolize everything that’s great about public transport. Quite a challenge,” Pontus Caresten Lychou, copywriter at Forsman & Bodenfors, explained to Adweek.

At the end of the film, the vehicles are placed on top of each other, against the Swedish landscape to resemble bar charts of the emissions generated by each of them to showcase the climate benefits of public transport.

Forsman & Bodenfors

Making statistics accessible

The statistics are based on the vehicle’s entire life cycle, including manufacturing and operation, with each car holding the Swedish average of 1.4 people.

“With this campaign, we wanted to make statistics available to more people, because a prerequisite for reaching the climate goals is that we share the resources. We need to travel more together, it is simply not enough to replace millions of fossil cars with millions of electric cars,” added Lars Backman, CEO of Västtrafik.

Forsman & Bodenfors

“We thought about images that communicate complex facts and realized that statistics does just that,” continued Lychou. “But unfortunately, statistics are quite boring and often go unnoticed. So we decided to present them in a new, spectacular way. We asked IVL Swedish Environmental Research Institute for the latest figures and used actual miniature vehicles to create the bar chart.”

With media planning and buying by PHD, the campaign will run across print, online film, within Västtrafik stores, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat and TikTok.

