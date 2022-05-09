Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

The fight to find a cure for cancer is ongoing, but there have been major strides in treatment and testing over the years. With the number of deaths caused by cancer on a steady decline, there’s little denying that funding has played a major role in enabling more precise research that has saved countless lives.