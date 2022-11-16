There’s something about Thanksgiving that can make the night before feel like the perfect time to throw back a few drinks with loved ones in sweet anticipation. This has led to the night becoming an unofficial holiday of its own, affectionately dubbed Blackout Wednesday or Drinksgiving by those who partake.

Tapping into the love of responsible social drinking, whiskey liqueur Southern Comfort is releasing its multipurpose “drinking pants,” designed to be reversible in order to suit both a night at the bar and a comfortable gathering with family.

Anticipating potential spills, both sides of these reversible pants are black, with both the Wednesday night “drinking pants” and the Thursday “fancy pants” sporting a fully adjustable waistband and pockets intended to hold an emergency shot glass. This complimentary shot glass is included with the pants.

Southern Comfort

Keeping things tasteful

“The pandemic changed nearly everything about daily life, including making comfy-casual attire not only acceptable—but tasteful,” Sara Saunders, vice president of global marketing for parent company Sazerac, said in a statement.

This limited-edition apparel is a continuation of SoCo’s global creative campaign, “So Tasteful,” which urges SoCo fans to acknowledge its versatility. Featuring a man dressed as a bottle of Southern Comfort, the campaign video humorously pokes fun at SoCo’s reputation as a party drink while noting that it can also be sipped and savored for a more refined palate.

“Southern Comfort wants to lead the way on tasteful choices so we conducted a host of detailed market research and that led us to an important conclusion: pants today are missing a few crucial elements that would improve lives everywhere, a key one being a shot glass pocket,” Saunders continued.

The SoCo “drinking pants” are available in unisex sizing S/M and L/XL and can be purchased through the brand’s website. They will retail at $11.23 in celebration of Thanksgiving Eve 2022. While the pants did previously sell out, Southern Comfort will be restocking them Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 8 AM eastern time. And yes, the brand guarantees that the pants will arrive before the holiday.