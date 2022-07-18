B-to-B

Short Film 'The ResigNATION' Sends a Wake-Up Call to Employers About the Future of Work

New creative for Globant's StarMeUp platform gives a voice to today's generation of exiting professionals

Man carrying a flag down the street
The ResigNATION gets its own flag—an image of a worker heading out the door—which is shown flying across the U.S.Gut Buenos Aires, Globant
Headshot of Samantha Nelson
By Samantha Nelson

5 mins ago

In the first five months of 2022, 20 million Americans are said to have quit their jobs according to a Bloomberg report while the Bureau of Labour Statistics has claimed that over 47 million more resigned during 2021. This post-pandemic phenomenon has become known as the Great Resignation. Noting that group is bigger than the population of Spain or Canada, ad agency Gut Buenos Aires reframed it as “The ResigNATION” in a digital campaign for Globant introducing their StarMeUp recognition and communication platform for businesses.

