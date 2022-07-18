How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade, Marriott, Alo Yoga, Campbell's, Uncommon James and more. Book now.
In the first five months of 2022, 20 million Americans are said to have quit their jobs according to a Bloomberg report while the Bureau of Labour Statistics has claimed that over 47 million more resigned during 2021. This post-pandemic phenomenon has become known as the Great Resignation. Noting that group is bigger than the population of Spain or Canada, ad agency Gut Buenos Aires reframed it as “The ResigNATION” in a digital campaign for Globant introducing their StarMeUp recognition and communication platform for businesses.