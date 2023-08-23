Don't miss Brandweek , Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier , Coca-Cola , Taco Bell and more. Register .

For Howard University students Serenity Owens, Avery Harrell, Gavin Kelley and Kayla Collins, a summer internship with the marketing team at Shipt proved not only to be invaluable on-the-job training. It was also a back-to-school flex to say they created a national commercial with the help of Issa Rae.

The Target-owned delivery service enlisted the interns to write, edit and star in the spot introducing the launch of its Student Membership Program, which offers same-day delivery of groceries, school supplies, health and beauty essentials on campuses nationwide.

Now running on broadcast, CTV and social channels, including TikTok—where Shipt chief marketing officer, Alia Kemet, tells Adweek its target audience can be found—the 30-second spot features the collegiate quartet showing off the perks of the program.

Produced by Piece Mill and directed by Lawrence Lamont—who, along with Rae, mentored the students for the project—it serves as a companion piece to Shipt’s “Delight in Every Delivery” brand campaign, which debuted earlier in the summer and also starred Rae. The campaign marks the company’s first major marketing push since its founding in 2014.

In addition to mentoring on the creative, Rae also curated a list of essential items in support of the program’s launch, which customers can find on Shipt’s website. Select items from the list were also available in a complementary kit received by the first 500 students who signed up for the membership, which is available in more than 5,000 locations across the U.S.

Making Shipt happen for creatives of color

While building brand recognition for the new program was top of mind, Shipt’s executives also wanted to ensure the experience made an impact for the students beyond their 12-week internship.

“We know that there are communities that are significantly underrepresented in creative and advertising spaces,” said Kemet. “We wanted to lean into that moment and say, ‘What can we do so that we’re not just creating an ad campaign, but we’re also making a difference in the lives of others and hopefully inspiring some folks?’”

To celebrate the launch, the team hosted an event in Times Square, surprising the students by debuting the campaign on digital billboards adjacent from the venue. Lamont and Rae also made surprise appearances, with the latter giving a congratulatory speech.

Rae, whose name has become synonymous with opening doors for others, was a fitting partner for the project.

“Championing underrepresented voices has been a driving force in my career and collaborating with Shipt on this journey deepens that passion,” Rae said in a statement. “Witnessing the dedication and brilliance of these talented students as they create something truly extraordinary this summer is awe-inspiring. I believe their work will resonate with people from all walks of life, and I’m excited for the world to experience the impact of their remarkable talent.”

The project was also a passion point for Kemet, who is a Howard alum, and Shipt CEO Kamau Witherspoon, who also graduated from an HBCU.

“What I’m really most proud of is not just how they brought their full selves into this project,” Kemet said of the interns. “Some of the ideas that came through were so authentic, so original and so true to who they are and truly the work is theirs.”