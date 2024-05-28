These Cat Rejections in Sheba's Funny Ads Are Too Relatable

Leaders from Glossier , Shopify , Mastercard and more will take the stage at Brandweek to share what strategies set them apart and how they incorporate the most valued emerging trends. Register to join us this September 23–26 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Cats are notoriously finicky, but their devoted owners are willing to do just about anything to please them. A campaign from Mars-owned pet food brand Sheba reveals the animal’s one true desire.

The spots, created by agency AMV BBDO and directed by Grandmas through production company Academy Films, capture the over-the-top dedication of some pet parents—and the familiar feeling of rejection if they fail to make their felines happy.

After cat owners unbox a fancy stuffed fish or a robot and excitedly present the toys to their pets, the cats don’t engage with the gifts. But zooming into their eyes reveals that “all they want is Sheba.” After a meal, they also enjoy some head scratches from their besotted owners.

The films support the launch of Sheba’s new range of products, including Sheba Kitten and the Sheba Sauce Collection, with 20-, 15- and 6-second cuts airing across TV and social media. The effort also incorporates static posters, billboards and digital out-of-home executions depicting cats looking bored.

A social and digital initiative will allow cat owners who’ve had their gifts rejected to claim free samples of the Sheba Sauce Collection.

The campaign launches in the U.K., Germany, France and Poland before rolling out globally throughout the year. It is part of Sheba’s long running “Resistance Is Futile” platform, which has used a French crooner and a tarot card reader to demonstrate what’s going on inside felines’ heads.

“We know pet parents are looking to emotionally connect with their cats, and they are prepared to give them anything they want to enjoy a magnetic moment of connection,” Sheba European brand manager Fernanda Berti Crepaldi said in a statement.

“We’re thrilled to unveil this new campaign that not only entertains and engages cat parents, but also instills the confidence and assurance needed to choose Sheba for their beloved feline companions.”