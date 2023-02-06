Learn how the creator economy is transforming the marketing landscape, and how to cultivate partnerships to grow engaged communities at Social Media Week: The Creatorverse , May 16–18 in NY. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

The biggest football game of the year happens to coincide with one of the biggest fashion events of the season, New York Fashion Week. Did you really think Rakuten would let the moment pass without celebrating the serendipitous occasion with one of the most beloved influencers of the 20th century? As if!

For its sophomore Super Bowl effort, Rakuten secured Clueless fashion icon Cher Horowitz—played by Alicia Silverstone—to reach the frugal fashionistas tuning into the Big Game. But the new work, which is slated to run during the first quarter, is just a snippet of the cash-back platform’s stylish strategy to get the biggest bang for their bucks.

In “Not-So Clueless,” which the brand first revealed in a teaser that dropped Feb. 1 and aired during the 2023 Grammys, Silverstone reprises her role as Cher—the spoiled-but-well-intentioned rich girl with a knack for negotiations and, of course, shopping. The spot, created in-house by Rakuten and directed by Will Speck and Josh Gordon with production by Furlined, finds Cher and her nemesis, Amber (played by Elisa Donovan, also reprising her role), recreating their memorable classroom debate scene from the 1995 film.

As Cher extols the platform’s cash-back deals, Clueless fans will recognize easter eggs from the film, including her white Jeep, motorized closet and, as is the case with the campaign’s retargeting spot, the fountain in Beverly Hills featured in the film’s climax.

“I think most of us would agree that ‘Cher’ is one of film history’s most iconic shoppers, so when Rakuten approached me to reprise the role for their Super Bowl spot, I thought it was a great idea,” Silverstone shared via statement. “Cher was always figuring out how to get what she wanted in the most clever ways, so I think Rakuten would really appeal to her—getting cash back for doing her favorite activity.”

A 60-second “Extended Cher Cut” of the spot will also be available on the brand’s YouTube channel.

A not-so-clueless reunion

Vicki McRae, vp of brand and creative for Rakuten, told Adweek that the film’s correlation to shopping and its multigenerational appeal made the idea a no-brainer for her and the team to move forward with for the Super Bowl.

“It is a beloved franchise. It is also broadly loved. From the 20-year-olds to the 50-year-olds. It transcends generations. And the ’90s nostalgia component was also wonderful happenstance.”

McRae also shared with Adweek that the campaign marks the first time in the film’s 28-year history that Paramount has granted the use of its IP to a brand for marketing purposes.

“We are thrilled to partner with Rakuten on their Super Bowl campaign,” said Lourdes Arocho, Senior Vice President, Paramount Pictures Licensing and Publishing, Paramount Global, via email. “Their reimagination of the settings and fashions of Clueless gives audiences the chance to experience some of the most iconic elements of the film in a new way. The ad’s creativity and themes align perfectly with the spirit of the original film. Clueless continues to be celebrated in pop culture, and we are so excited to engage fans in partnership with Rakuten’s campaign.”

In addition to Silverstone and Donovan’s involvement, the film’s original dp, Bill Pope also joined the project.

A, like, totally vital designer and strategy

Fashionistas will also catch a glimpse of fashion designer and avowed Clueless fan Christian Siriano, who makes a cameo in the 30- and 60-second spots. The Project Runway alum recreated Cher’s signature plaid ensemble and has partnered with Rakuten, through its relationship with IMG, to design three looks inspired by the film for his Fall Collection presentation during New York Fashion Week Feb. 9.

McRae told Adweek the serendipitous partnership came to be when Silverstone’s team recommended Siriano—who credits the film with impacting his career journey and considers the actor a friend and muse—to recreate and modernize Cher’s look.

“I’m such a big fan of Clueless, and Alicia is one of my dear friends, so imagining the 2023 version of her most iconic look in Clueless for Rakuten’s ad was a dream come true,” said Siriano in a statement. “I hope the joy I felt going back in time with Alicia on set shines through in my picks for ‘The Not-So-Clueless Edit,’ and that everyone feels inspired to live out their wildest Clueless closet dreams.”

As part of the partnership, Rakuten will also host the “Christian Siriano X Rakuten Giveaway,” where members can win Cher’s yellow plaid look from the spot and the three looks from Siriano’s collection. The designer also curated a “Clueless Closet Edit,” a selection of looks inspired by the film culled from the platform’s merchant partners.

“[We will have] like, five different looks,” says McRae, who mentioned the brands will be a mix of high- and low-priced names such as Farfetch, Neiman Marcus and Gap.

She continued, “From designing the looks, sending looks inspired by ‘Clueless’ down the runway, and then giving those looks away and then having a ‘Clueless’ edit for members and soon-to-be-members to discover on the site, we’re super excited about the program and how robust it feels. This is a new thing for us, so we’ll see where it goes. For us it felt so right. Because it really inserts us into this fashion conversation and gives us visibility with this audience that we just haven’t had.”

Fashion, forward

Over the past year, Rakuten has been aggressive in their marketing strategy, primarily focusing on increasing awareness of their brand, which—McRae shared in a recent interview—experienced a bump following last year’s Big Game spot featuring “Ted Lasso” star Hannah Waddingham as sinister high roller.

During the holiday, the brand doubled down and opened its first-ever pop-up, giving the public a chance to discover the platform in real life, and shop a curated selection of apparel, accessories, and beauty brands, which McRae revealed to Adweek at the time represented the most highly indexed categories on the site.

With an influx of new merchant brands flocking to the site and consumers’ ongoing concerns about the economy, the company is now focused on educating shoppers—especially fashion-forward millennial shoppers—on both the breadth and depth of their offerings and the cash-back deals they’ll get when using the site to access them.

“When I first joined the company in 2020, just after our rebrand from Ebates, Rakuten was a relatively unknown name in the U.S.,” Dana Marineau, Rakuten’s chief marketing officer, told Adweek via email. “Since then, we’ve worked extremely hard to build a brand that consumers not only recognize but also trust. To go from relatively no brand awareness to a second-year Super Bowl advertiser in just four years is incredible.”

