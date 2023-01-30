Convergent TV Summit returns March 21-22. Hear timely insights from TV industry experts virtually or in person in NYC. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

Busch Light has a penchant for the great outdoors and mellow music stars. Last year, the AB InBev brand’s regional ad starred a larger-than-life Kenny G serenading the mountains. This year, balladeer Sarah McLachlan ventures into the great outdoors for the brewer.

McLachlan, known for her Lilith Fair-headlining music and heartfelt promotion of the ASPCA, is the centerpiece—and punchline—of Busch Light’s first national Super Bowl ad since 2017.

The spot by The Martin Agency, “Shelter,” starts with Busch Light’s rugged mascot Busch Guy teaching outdoor survival skills. McLachlan then enters, her tearjerker tune “Angel” playing in the background, as she unzips a tent she shares with a wolf.

“Kenny G was the perfect partner to help us kick off our return to the Super Bowl last year because his music is as smooth as an ice-cold Busch Light,” Krystyn Stowe, head of marketing for Busch Family Brands at Anheuser-Busch, told Adweek.

“Following last year’s reprisal of ‘Head for the Mountains,’ we wanted to revive another commercial classic that provides more reasons to crack open a Busch Light during this year’s Super Bowl.”

Stowe said the brand is continuing to see growth in new markets beyond its stronghold in the Midwest, and Busch Light wanted to give its fans something fun and lighthearted to look forward to during the Big Game with McLachlan’s spot, which is why it finally decided to buy a national spot.

Not McLachlan’s first rodeo

McLachlan is certainly not above poking fun at her heart-wrenching abandoned pet ads. She made a cameo in Audi’s weird “Doberhuahuas” 2014 Super Bowl spot, in which a CGI hybrid dog attacked her guitar. Last year, Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort had McLachlan go deadpan to draw attention to the plight of abandoned shopping carts for checkout tech company Bolt.

The concept of shelter sparked the memory of McLachlan’s iconic ASPCA ad for Busch Light, and the creative team saw an opportunity to take someone famously associated with shelter and explore the topic from a new, wilderness-centric lens.

“When you swap dogs for wolves in the great outdoors, suddenly you have something as iconic as Kenny G remixing ‘Head for the Mountains.’ As for Sarah, she loves animals and the wilderness, so working with a brand that shares those values to entertain millions during the Super Bowl was a no-brainer for her,” said Stowe.

The ad is one of only 3 minutes of airtime bought by Anheuser-Busch in this year’s Big Game, after the brewer gave up its alcohol sponsor exclusivity, opening the door for Molson Coors, Rémy Martin, Heineken and other brands.

Continuing an outdoor theme

Busch Light has long been associated with the outdoors, with the outline of snow-capped mountains in its logo and its original 1979 jingle, “Head for the Mountains,” continued with its revival by Kenny G and company last year. Its Busch Guy has been front and center in many of its campaigns, and he is the flannel-wearing face of the current campaign.

The brand equity in the great outdoors has included spots about relieving oneself in the woods, teaming with John Deere for farmers and Busch Light-branded solar cookers.

For “Shelter,” Busch Light worked with The Martin Agency to get to the basics of what shelter meant to outdoor enthusiasts, scouring survival guides and mountain manuals before settling on the Busch Guy survival guide.

“The idea that Busch Guy would pen a guide about smoothly surviving all sorts of scenarios was too silly to ignore,” said Stowe.

Extending beyond the game

The Busch Light Super Bowl spot won’t be a one-and-done affair. It not only continues the outdoor theme with Busch Guy, it kicks off a yearlong campaign called “The Busch Guide” to teach the brand’s nature-loving fans humorous and essential survival skills.

Busch Light is also bringing back its social sweepstakes, The Mountain of Busch, with prizes including a mountain’s worth of beer through the end of the Super Bowl. Fans can enter by replying to Busch Light’s social posts with #MountainOfBusch #Sweepstakes.

The brand also wants to help preserve and protect nature for all to enjoy with a donation of $25,000 to its partner, the nonprofit One Tree Planted.

“With the support of donations like these, One Tree Planted can continue to restore forests and make a positive social impact around the world,” said Stowe.