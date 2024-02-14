Come learn from the good, bad and ugly examples of what works, what doesn’t, and what you need to know now about the new era of social media at Social Media Week , April 9-11 in NYC. Register now to save 20% on your pass .

There can be a lot to remember when preparing for Valentine’s Day, but keeping safe driving front of mind is important. Some might even say that staying focused while on the road is, well, a little sexy.

Tapping into the unexpected sex appeal of safe driving, Canadian insurance company Belairdirect has released a two-minute R&B-style music video. In an unusual creative approach for the category, the lush, comical spot draws inspiration from high-production music videos of the 1990s. The message: Caution can (perhaps counterintuitively) lead to a better Valentine’s Day.

Created by agency Sid Lee, the ad depicts a love match made through the virtues of staying attentive when behind the wheel. The roles of the lovestruck couple are filled by comedian Big Norm and singer Osé.

The song, titled “Safety On My Mind,” begins in the luxurious aesthetic of popular R&B from decades past.

Stay safe out there, lovebirds

Big Norm’s character invites his date to go for a ride. A shower of rose petals falls over the windshield as he requests she buckle up.

Meanwhile, Osé sings encouragingly about his road safety as he takes it slow and uses all the correct road signals. “We can parallel park this car all night,” they assure us.

The lyrics go on to extol the fiscal benefits of maintaining a high driving score, noting that rates can change for the better with a good record. “I wanna ride with you forever,” they sing. The couple stops in front of a gorgeous full moon and safely share a kiss as the song fades.

The campaign includes digital and social assets via platforms such as YouTube Premiere, Spotify, Instagram and TikTok. Additionally, out-of-home executions will include a branded truck outside of Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on several dates, including Feb. 14.

“Safety On My Mind” is available to watch and listen on YouTube and Spotify.