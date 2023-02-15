Royal Match Players Become Actual Royalty in Dream Games Ad

Social Media Week returns May 16–18. Join as leading brands and agencies share strategies for marketing within the creator economy. Register now to get an early bird discount.

Mobile gaming company Dream Games is promoting its free-to-play game Royal Match with a campaign that showcases the “royal treatment” its players receive.

The puzzle game, in which players help King Robert to restore his castle while winning their own rewards, was the first to be released by the publisher in February 2021.

The multimillion-dollar TV campaign was created by House 337 and released Feb. 13 across the U.K. It will run in 30- and 40-second edits for a two-week period with the aim of demonstrating the graphics and gaming experience of Royal Match to new audiences.

The campaign is the first for the publisher from the agency as it aims to drive downloads and add to its player base, which surpassed 6 million within the first three months after launch. It has since gone on to become one of the three highest-grossing mobile games in the U.S.

Richard Hocking, chief marketing officer at Dream Games, explained in a statement: “We wanted to share the premium experience of playing Royal Match and the enjoyment that can be had to a global audience. Working very collaboratively with House 337, we have been able to bring the idea of ‘royal treatment’ to life whilst showing the joy Royal Match brings to players’ everyday lives.”

The high-production ad transforms players into royals sitting in the castles and palaces as they play along.

Katy Hopkins, creative director at House 337, added: “Wherever you are, whatever you’re up to, you can enjoy a right royal team with a game of Royal Match. This transformative ability is what we worked to bring to life in this new campaign. Featuring gold-plated harps, floating jewels and topiary horses, this film for Dream Games was created with the help of a dream team including Sophia Ray, Partizan, String&Tins and Black Kite.”

