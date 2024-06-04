Rickey Thompson Is Redefining What a Creator Is

ADWEEK will be all over Cannes. Subscribe to unlock unlimited access to all our coverage and analysis.

Rickey Thompson is a well-known name since the days of Vine, and now TikTok. He is passionate about sharing his hilariously relatable, yet edgy, point of view.

Thompson is an actor, comedian, model, entrepreneur and content creator. He was recently named one of Forbes’ Top 50 Creators, solidifying his trailblazing status as one of today’s most influential trendsetters in fashion, music and pop culture.

Originally from Raleigh, N.C., Thompson transformed from a kid bullied for being gay to prom king in high school. Los Angeles was more suited to his larger-than-life personality, and he now reaches an audience of millions. In 2015, he started his entertainment career on the now-defunct Vine app and gained over 1 million followers in just one year.

By the time Vine shut down in 2017, Rickey’s following had surpassed 2.5 million. Anticipating the changes in the digital landscape, Thompson turned his social media skills to other growing networks like Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and X (formerly Twitter). He now has almost 11 million followers across social media platforms.

In this episode of Young Influentials, ADWEEK digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with Thompson as he shares his journey from being a shy kid in North Carolina to becoming a commanding social presence.

Stream the new episode below, or listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora or iHeartRadio.