Health and Wellness

Queen Latifah on Why She Took the 'It's Bigger Than Me' Campaign on Tour

The icon aims to humanize the topic of obesity management

Queen Latifah
By Shannon Miller

28 seconds ago

Last October, entertainment icon Queen Latifah teamed up with pharmaceutical brand Novo Nordisk for “It’s Bigger Than Me,” a campaign aiming to change the conversation surrounding obesity. Through the lens of her extensive acting career, Latifah examined how obesity is often regarded as an easily preventable state worthy of shame instead of a valid medical condition that should be discussed with empathy. Leading the campaign was a series of shorts that playfully invoked recognizable genres of fiction, from the breezy sitcom to cop procedurals—all of which can be found in the performers filmography.

