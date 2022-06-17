How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade , Marriott , Alo Yoga , Campbell's , Uncommon James and more. Book now .

Last October, entertainment icon Queen Latifah teamed up with pharmaceutical brand Novo Nordisk for “It’s Bigger Than Me,” a campaign aiming to change the conversation surrounding obesity. Through the lens of her extensive acting career, Latifah examined how obesity is often regarded as an easily preventable state worthy of shame instead of a valid medical condition that should be discussed with empathy. Leading the campaign was a series of shorts that playfully invoked recognizable genres of fiction, from the breezy sitcom to cop procedurals—all of which can be found in the performers filmography.