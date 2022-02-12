Brooklyn native and Macy’s strategist Kadeem Fletcher doesn’t just harness his understanding of people and culture to connect brands to influencer talents. He also understands firsthand how these moments of collaboration can potentially connect a brand to a wider audience in an intimate, organic way. Fletcher brings this knowledge to The Blooming Union, a lifestyle brand he began with his fiancée, Samantha Marie Sales, that grew from a self-published cookbook to must-have capsule collections for everyday wear.