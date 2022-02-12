Creative

Profiles in Black Creativity: Kadeem Fletcher Has a Keen Eye for Potential

The strategist and lifestyle brand founder approaches creativity with growth in mind

Kadeem Fletcher
Brooklyn native and Macy’s strategist Kadeem Fletcher founded a lifestyle brand with his fiancée, Samantha Marie Sales.Kadeem Fletcher
Headshot of Kennyatta Collins
By Kennyatta Collins

29 mins ago

Brooklyn native and Macy’s strategist Kadeem Fletcher doesn’t just harness his understanding of people and culture to connect brands to influencer talents. He also understands firsthand how these moments of collaboration can potentially connect a brand to a wider audience in an intimate, organic way. Fletcher brings this knowledge to The Blooming Union, a lifestyle brand he began with his fiancée, Samantha Marie Sales, that grew from a self-published cookbook to must-have capsule collections for everyday wear.

Headshot of Kennyatta Collins

Kennyatta Collins

Kennyatta Collins is a strategist, photographer and Adweek contributor living in Miami.

