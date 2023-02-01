Learn how the creator economy is transforming the marketing landscape, and how to cultivate partnerships to grow engaged communities at Social Media Week: The Creatorverse , May 16–18 in NY. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

Pinterest has long been the go-to destination for DIY event planners as well as those desperate for lifesaving hacks. Now, the growing platform is hoping the concept takes flight for Black travelers looking to explore new horizons and honor legacies of the past.

This Black History Month, the site is launching “Find Your Routes,” a cleverly titled campaign amplifying Black creator content through a “curated Black travel hub … intended to inspire safe travel, help people find places to connect and shine a light on travel brands and Black-owned businesses.”

The hub will not only service users looking to discover new destinations, experiences and communities from the diaspora across the globe, it will also provide advertisers with an opportunity to reach those in the preliminary stages of their trip planning.

In the campaign’s video, set to a ’60s era soul music soundtrack, a woman narrates over a montage of travelers spanning generations. The imagery aptly transitioning from the black and white snaps from a bygone era of travel to footage of present-day adventure-seekers in living color.

“Back in our day when it came to travel, it didn’t matter where we went. It didn’t matter who tried to stop us. We always found a reason to embark on voyage exploring the world … and ourselves in the process,” says the sage, giving a nod to the evolution and necessity of new journeys.

Pinterest

Get home safely

Created and led as a cross-functional effort by Blackboard, the company’s in-house group for Black employees and allies, the campaign was inspired by The Negro Motorist Green Book—more commonly known in popular culture as “The Green Book”—a travel guide used during the Jim Crow era that provided a list of accessible places Black travelers could stay, eat and get gas and other services safely and without discrimination.

Published between 1936 and 1967, the book was an essential resource during a time when many parts of America consisted of “Sundown towns,” or areas where non-white individuals would encounter intimidation and/or violence after sunset. (Some still presently exist.)

“Although the Green Book doesn’t exist anymore, people are still searching for travel destinations where they can feel welcomed and have unique experiences,” Malik Ducard, chief content officer at Pinterest, told Adweek via email. “By thoughtfully curating a first-of-its-kind Black travel hub on Pinterest in partnership with creators, publishers and travel experts, we hope that people can find new ideas and inspiration that feels tailored to their lived experiences.”

Nearly six decades after the book ceased publication, Black travelers have surged in numbers and remain an untapped market for many brands. A report published by MMGY in 2020 stated that Black travelers from the U.S. spent $109.4 Billion on leisure travel.

Traveling on trend

According to Pinterest, searches for “Black couple travel aesthetic” and “Black girl travel aesthetic” have increased by 130% and 82%, respectively. To meet this demand, the company has partnered with Travel Noire—a digital media company that produces content for Black travelers—to feature hot travel spots, vacation outfits and couple’s vacation aesthetics for the year ahead.

Pinterest also partnered with Smithsonian curator, photographer and author of The Overground Railroad, Candacy Taylor, to curate Pinterest boards to visualize the history of Black travel in the U.S., along with “a host of creators sharing travel inspiration” from destinations including Cartagena, Columbia, Montego Bay in Jamaica and Brazil.

“In Pinterest’s Black travel hub, every Save, Board and Pin leads to global connection on our platform and in the real world,” Ducard said in a statement.

In addition to its vast curation effort and organizing an internal event to educate employees on the experiences and history, state and future of Black travel, the company is also making good on last year’s commitment to dig deep into ecommerce; featuring African skincare brand, 54 Thrones, and its founder, Christina Tegbe, in a 60-minute shoppable event on Pinterest TV, where Tegbe will showcase the products and history of the brand she notably pitched on Shark Tank in 2021.

While there is no media buy-in to support the initiative, Ducard tells Adweek, “We’re really tapping on Pinterest and our 400 million-plus monthly users to power this campaign.”