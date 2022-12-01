In today’s culture there’s no shortage of creative, unique and even weird drink combinations. For the holidays, Pepsi is reviving a niche favorite with some help from Lindsay Lohan.

The brand is offering fans an unconventional twist on a holiday favorite with its latest product, Pilk and Cookies. For those who may not know, Pilk is the combination of Pepsi and milk, which many may also remember from the 1970s sitcom Laverne & Shirley. The concoction experienced a recent resurgence thanks to TikTokers who recirculated the mix under the name “dirty soda.”

To celebrate the unique drink, Pepsi partnered Lohan for a 30-second spot, “That Is One Dirty Soda, Santa,” where Lohan is seen enjoying a glass of Pilk and Cookies just after Santa departs.

In addition to the spot, Pepsi is inviting fans to join the #PilkandCookies Holiday Challenge for a chance to win cash for their holiday gifts now through Dec. 25.

“As someone who loves the holiday season and embracing new traditions, I was thrilled to have a little bit of fun with Pepsi and their take on the dirty soda,” Lohan said in a statement.

“For people learning about Pilk for the first time, I won’t lie to you when I say I was a bit skeptical when I first heard of this pairing. But after my first sip I was amazed at how delicious it was, so I’m very excited for the rest of the world to try it.”

Crème de la crème

There’s been a plethora of unique drink collaborations and combinations lately, such as the Girl Scout cookie-flavored Dunkin’ iced coffees or the Aviation Gin Riblet. But Pepsi is not a newcomer to experimenting with flavor combinations—previous limited releases include Maple Syrup Cola and the Smores collection.

Although many may hesitate to try this latest drink, the brand is committed to celebrating it unapologetically.

“Combining Pepsi and milk has long been a secret hack among Pepsi fans,” Todd Kaplan, chief marketing officer at Pepsi, said in a statement. “Now with the rise of the ‘dirty soda’ trend on TikTok and throughout the country, we thought Pilk and Cookies would be a great way to unapologetically celebrate the holidays with a new and delicious way to enjoy Pepsi this season.”

To enter the #PilkandCookies Holiday Challenge, fans can go the brand’s dedicated website.