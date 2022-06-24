Cannes Lions

P&G's Period Education Campaign Wins Sustainable Development Goals Grand Prix at Cannes

Glass Lion for Change goes to WeCapital's 'Data Tienda'

a mural depicting period problems in India
"The Missing Chapter" promotes period education for girls in India.Procter & Gamble
Headshot of Kyle O’Brien Headshot of Brittaney Kiefer Headshot of David Griner
By Kyle O’Brien & Brittaney Kiefer & David Griner

1 min ago

For decades, Indian schools have not taught girls about their periods, so Procter & Gamble decided to do something about it.

Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Kyle O’Brien

Kyle O’Brien

Kyle O’Brien is a staff reporter for Adweek and editor of AgencySpy.

Headshot of Brittaney Kiefer

Brittaney Kiefer

Brittaney is Adweek's European creativity editor.

Headshot of David Griner

David Griner

David Griner is Adweek's international editor and host of the Adweek podcast, "Yeah, That's Probably an Ad."

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Mastercard-music-album
Branding

Mastercard Has Dropped an Album. Will People Listen?

By David Kaplan

Illustration of a businessperson sweeping up papers on the floor, with a rainbow path trailing the broom.
Voice

The New Expectations of CEOs as Policymakers

By Norel Mancuso

TV Upfronts

Fox Wraps Upfront Negotiations With CPM Increases of 9-12%

By Bill Bradley

pinterest activation at cannes
Cannes Lions

Pinterest’s Cannes Activation Aims for Offline Fulfillment

By David Song

Microlearning
View All

Do You Know How to Reach, Engage and Delight Connected Consumers?

Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

Targeting People, Not Profiles

You Might Like

For Travel Brands, Customer Loyalty Is Up for Grabs

By Colleen Coulter

Why Values-Based Buying Is the Next Generation of Media

By Pam Zucker

TikTok Strategies Your Brand Needs to Master

By Kate Kenner Archibald, CMO, Dash Hudson

The Evolving Conversation on Health and Wellness

By Twitter