Looking to refine your retail marketing campaign? Join leaders from Wayfair, PacSun, Rent the Runway and more at Commerce Week, July 26–28, in NYC. We'll explore purpose-driven marketing, the Metaverse, social commerce, community and more. Save 40% on your pass now! .
Last year, Patrón teamed up with designer John Geiger to celebrate National Tequila Day with a limited-edition streetwear collection. The brand is building on that collaboration by marking Cinco de Mayo with the launch of limited-edition Patrón x John Geiger GF-01 sneakers inspired by the agave fields of Jalisco, Mexico.