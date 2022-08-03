Patrón has hosted pop-ups around the globe to immerse consumers in its brand, showcasing the history of the margarita in London in February and celebrating Mexican culture with a “Residencia Patrón” event in New York in March. Now the tequila brand is letting consumers get in on the experience no matter where they live by venturing into the metaverse for “Summer Made Sensational: A Patrón Pop-Up Series.”