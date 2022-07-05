Food & Beverage

Patrick Stewart Delivers the Most Moving Leaving Speech Ever in Tea Ad

The actor fronts the Yorkshire Tea campaign as he wishes luck for Tina on her final day in the office

Patrick Stewart Delivers the Most Moving Leaving Speech Ever in Tea Ad
Patrick Stewart delivers the greatest leaving speech for Yorkshire Tea.Yorkshire Tea
Stephen Lepitak
By Stephen Lepitak

41 seconds ago

The leaving speech at a work farewell party can be a cringe moment for all if it comes across as either stirring or heartfelt. So, instead of the boss saying a few words that don’t make the intended impact, why not get a Shakespearean Knight of the Realm to deliver it instead? Step up Sir Patrick Stewart as he pays tribute to “the fair Tina” in this campaign for Yorkshire Tea.

Stephen Lepitak

Stephen is Adweek's Europe bureau chief based in Glasgow.

