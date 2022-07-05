How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade, Marriott, Alo Yoga, Campbell's, Uncommon James and more. Book now.
The leaving speech at a work farewell party can be a cringe moment for all if it comes across as either stirring or heartfelt. So, instead of the boss saying a few words that don’t make the intended impact, why not get a Shakespearean Knight of the Realm to deliver it instead? Step up Sir Patrick Stewart as he pays tribute to “the fair Tina” in this campaign for Yorkshire Tea.