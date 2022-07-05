How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade , Marriott , Alo Yoga , Campbell's , Uncommon James and more. Book now .

The leaving speech at a work farewell party can be a cringe moment for all if it comes across as either stirring or heartfelt. So, instead of the boss saying a few words that don’t make the intended impact, why not get a Shakespearean Knight of the Realm to deliver it instead? Step up Sir Patrick Stewart as he pays tribute to “the fair Tina” in this campaign for Yorkshire Tea.