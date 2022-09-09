The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass .

Of all the signs of the zodiac, the one best known for their industrious spirit and superior organizational skills is Virgo. Between the dates of Aug. 23rd and Sept. 22, the world is free to bask in the glory of our most methodical thinkers. For the team behind beverage mixer brand Betty Buzz, it means there’s no time like the present to celebrate their founder (and ultimate Virgo) Blake Lively.