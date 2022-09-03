The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass.
As Serena Williams wraps up her historic tennis career, some of her biggest brand partners are taking a moment to celebrate her legacy both on and off the court. Nike is doing its part to cement her cultural impact by releasing a film tribute, “By Changing Nothing, She Changed Everything,” narrated by Emmy-winning actress Zendaya.