As Serena Williams wraps up her historic tennis career, some of her biggest brand partners are taking a moment to celebrate her legacy both on and off the court. Nike is doing its part to cement her cultural impact by releasing a film tribute, “By Changing Nothing, She Changed Everything,” narrated by Emmy-winning actress Zendaya.