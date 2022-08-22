The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass .

Digital IT and software development company Globant used its first global campaign in January to establish the tagline “Seek Reinvention,” positioning itself as a solution for businesses looking to become more agile and creative. For their next campaign with Gut Buenos Aires, Globant is taking aim at their more traditional competitors by claiming they’re “Reinventing Consultancy.”