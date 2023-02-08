Nescafé Ponders the Many Lives of Its Jar in Relatable Ad

Learn how the creator economy is transforming the marketing landscape, and how to cultivate partnerships to grow engaged communities at Social Media Week: The Creatorverse , May 16–18 in NY. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

Even if you’re not a coffee drinker, chances are you’re familiar with the Nescafé jar. Made of resilient glass with a removable lid, these multipurpose canisters often see a second life after being emptied of coffee, holding everything from dried foods to paintbrushes.

Nescafé Coffee Canada’s newest campaign celebrates that very versatility while informing consumers of the easily recyclable properties of the jar. Created in partnership with AOR Courage, the brand has produced a short film that shows the many uses for the vessels besides keeping coffee fresh.

Helmed by director Omri Cohen, this beautiful short opens on the familiar act of emptying the last remains of coffee from a Nescafé jar. Giving it a quick wash opens it up for reuse to store dried pasta and other goods in the cupboard. Yet, that’s not the only thing the container can be used for, and the film takes us on a tour of many other uses, including piggybank, candleholder and flower vase. The spot notes that “Every empty jar is full of possibilities.”

Ideas that come in jars

“From the way we source our coffee to every step along the way, at Nescafé we are using our global scale to bring sustainable change for our planet. But the simple act of reusing our coffee jar is an action that people all over the world have already been doing for years and years,” said Carm DaSilva, vp of Nestlé Coffee Canada, in a statement.

“We really saw an opportunity to celebrate that as a way to inspire and share how people are creating possibilities with their jars,” DaSilva continued.

This follows last year’s globetrotting short film, which highlighted worldwide appeal of Nescafe coffee.

“This was one of those ideas that, frankly, was right under our noses this whole time,” said Joel Holtby, co-founder and CCO at Courage. “The thing that I love most about this one is how easy it is for people to see themselves in it. It evokes a real sense of intimate familiarity with something that is so universal.”

The campaign is slated for a global release following the Super Bowl and features OOH and social ads that give instructions on how to peel off labels, as well as a website that allows printing new labels.

Agency

Courage Inc

Dhaval Bhatt – Founder + CCO

Joel Holtby – Founder + CCO

Hemal Dhanjee – ACD, Writer

Steve Ierullo- ACD, Art Director

Chris Booth – Writer

Matt Miller – Writer

Tommy Yong – Art Director

Marina Khouzam – Designer

Niki Sahni – Partner + President

Saloni Wadehra – Group Account Director

Julia Ovcjak – Account Executive

Tom Kenny – Partner + CSO

Clair Galea – Agency Producer

Production

Spy Films

Omri Cohen – Director

Marcus Trulli – EP + LP

Adam Richards – DP

Chris Strauser – AC

Mark Forlenza – Asst. Producer

Adrian Cheung – Asst. Producer

Offline

Outsider Editorial

Editor Jars: Cam Anderson

Editing Assistant Jars: Andy Friesen & Daniel Karan

Executive Producer: Kristina Anzlinger

Senior Producer: Kayan Choi

Transfer + Online

Alter Ego

Senior Colourist / Partner – Eric Whipp

Colour Assistant – Malini Khotsiphom

VFX Artist – Eric Perrella

VFX Assistant – Nupur Desai

Motion Designer – Ian Flaig

Producer – Mariya Guzova

Executive Producer – Hilda Pereira