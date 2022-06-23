Navigating Community and Representation in TV  

When Julissa Calderon checks something off from her goals list, she is reminded that doors that were once closed to Latinos in the entertainment industry are finally opening. Most recently starring in Netflix’s Gentefied and the face of Got Milk’s Spanish-language campaign, Calderon remains part of the bigger picture. The Afro-Latina actress, writer, and producer joined Adweek during our Elevate: Hispanic TV Summit to dive into the importance of representation in this space and how she puts authenticity and community at the center of all of her endeavors.