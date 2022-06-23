Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Navigating Community and Representation in TV  

Julissa Calderon on staying true to herself to connect with audiences 

Adweek
Headshot of Alexandra Bower
By Alexandra Bower

4 mins ago

When Julissa Calderon checks something off from her goals list, she is reminded that doors that were once closed to Latinos in the entertainment industry are finally opening. Most recently starring in Netflix’s Gentefied and the face of Got Milk’s Spanish-language campaign, Calderon remains part of the bigger picture. The Afro-Latina actress, writer, and producer joined Adweek during our Elevate: Hispanic TV Summit to dive into the importance of representation in this space and how she puts authenticity and community at the center of all of her endeavors. 

Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Alexandra Bower

Alexandra Bower

Alexandra Bower is a freelance writer for Adweek.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Pitcher Gabbie Plain of AUX Softball wears a Title IX jersey
Sports Marketing

Building a One-Stop Women’s Sports Marketing Empire

By Jason Notte

Independent Agencies

TRG’s Transformation Continues With a New Logo and Refreshed Brand Identity

By Kyle O’Brien

A Marketers Guide to the Key Differences Between the State-wide Privacy Laws
Programmatic

A Marketer’s Guide to the Key Differences Between the State-wide Privacy Laws

By Trishla Ostwal

Prebid, of Header Bidding Fame, Sees Its Ranks Swell as Publishers Seek Shop Talk
Platforms

Prebid, of Header Bidding Fame, Sees Its Ranks Swell as Publishers Seek Shop Talk

By Catherine Perloff, Mark Stenberg

Microlearning
View All

Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow

Do You Know How to Reach, Engage and Delight Connected Consumers?

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

Targeting People, Not Profiles

You Might Like

Why Values-Based Buying Is the Next Generation of Media

By Pam Zucker

TikTok Strategies Your Brand Needs to Master

By Kate Kenner Archibald, CMO, Dash Hudson

The Evolving Conversation on Health and Wellness

By Twitter

Debunking the Myth That Performance Brands Can’t Find Success on TV

By Marketing Architects