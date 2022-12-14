There’s no better way to pass time during a family get-together than enjoying a cold drink while solving a murder. Luckily, Detective Benoit Blanc has a new case just in time for the holidays.

As a way to engage mystery fans for the upcoming Netflix film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, White Claw Hard Seltzer and Netflix created a limited-edition murder mystery game, Crack the Claw. The game is inspired by the film Glass Onion, which is a sequel to Rian Johnson’s popular 2019 film, Knives Out.

The game allows players to deceive their counterparts as a murderer or channel their investigative skills as a detective to uncover the culprit amongst friends.

White Claw is giving fans the opportunity to get Crack the Claw first if they can correctly answer seven riddles posted to the brand’s social channels and discover a seven-letter passcode unlocking the website. They can then use that passcode to get one of 100 available games over the next 24 hours.

“White Claw and Netflix are both cultural powerhouses, and we’re excited to partner together this holiday season,” John Shea, chief marketing officer at White Claw Hard Seltzer, USA, said in a statement.

Solving the case

White Claw joins Outback Steakhouse’s Bloomin’ Onion as the latest brand to collaborate with the streaming service and Glass Onion. These partnership aim to amp up excitement for the film’s Dec. 23 streaming debut.

The robust approach to branding also comes after the film’s limited one-week theater release and the addition of Netflix’s ad-supported tier in November.

