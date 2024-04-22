Inspiration meets innovation at Brandweek , the ultimate marketing experience. Join industry luminaries, rising talent and strategic experts in Phoenix, Arizona this September 23–26 to assess challenges, develop solutions and create new pathways for growth. Register early to save .

On a summer’s day, a backyard party is in full swing. But the afternoon takes an unexpected turn when someone pushes down a fence.

Luckily the neighbors don’t mind, welcoming the revelers into their yard. Their energy is contagious, and soon fences are collapsing all along the street. The day culminates with one giant party that takes over the neighborhood—with coolers full of Molson beer.

The lively ad, “Backyards” by agency Rethink, is part of Molson’s summer campaign to “celebrate the importance of togetherness,” according to Leslie Malcolm, vice president of marketing at Molson Coors. It builds on the Canadian brewer’s recent efforts to broaden its appeal and become more inclusive.

“Molson has to modernize and evolve alongside Canadians,” Malcolm told ADWEEK. “It’s a catalyst for connection, which now more than ever is so important.”

Last year, Molson launched “Everyone In,” which took a creative pivot from previous ads depicting the brand in idyllic Canadian landscapes. With a Drake soundtrack and scenes set in urban watering holes, from a pho restaurant to a drag brunch, “Everyone In” turned the stereotype of a beer drinker on its head.

“Backyards” does this as well, with a cast more diverse than most traditional beer ads. The spot gets its title from the literal yards depicted, of course, but also from a certain mood that the brand is trying to summon.

“Canadians say their country is ‘the best backyard on earth,’ but there are so many smaller backyards that come in all shapes and sizes,” said Aaron Starkman, global chief creative officer of Rethink. “No matter your background or personality traits, at their core backyards are about evoking a feeling: of comfort, of letting your guard down to connect with friends old and new.”

The collapsing fences in the ad are also both physical and metaphorical, representing the obstacles that might keep Canadians from connecting with each other. Malcolm said the feel-good message is timely, because “the world needs a bit more of that.”

“Canadians are flocking to this message [of togetherness]. It’s why shows like Ted Lasso have done well,” she continued. “Molson feels like home, and we’re opening our doors to shine a light on every type of home.”

Countless other advertisers have run campaigns around the theme of connection, but Rethink didn’t want Molson’s attempt to “come across as preachy,” Starkman said.

“We don’t want this to feel like a sappy, cheesy, boring ‘togetherness’ ad,” he said. “We wanted it to have an energetic charge to it. This is not about saving the world, it’s about having a good time.”

Molson’s ad is also about capturing the “fleeting” joy of summer and “soaking up every second” of the season, said Malcolm. This year the brewer launched its summer campaign earlier, to coincide with the beginning of the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs on April 20, and wants to be “at the forefront” of every seasonal moment.

Along with the TV ad, the integrated campaign will comprise PR, influencer and experiential activations.

Since “Everyone In” contributed to an “outstanding year [in sales] for the Molson family of brands,” according to Malcolm, the brewer is hoping that this campaign’s more inclusive approach will also yield strong business results for 2024.

“We want Molson to show up in more backyards, patios and decks than ever before,” she said.