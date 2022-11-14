With the holidays just around the corner, travelers are already expected to experience delays, missed connections, cancellations and a lot of headaches at the airport. However, beer brand Corona has the perfect solution—and destination—in case you miss your flight.

To give travelers some relaxation this traveling season, Corona collaborated with David Bogotá to launch its latest activation, “Corona Gate.” With air transportation as stressful as ever, frustrated travelers can enter “Corona Gate,” a branded “escape” in select airports around the world.

Starting in Argentina and soon after in Canada and South Africa, the brand will take travelers to the Corona Island in the Caribbean. Corona Island is a sustainable paradise with zero-waste living and relaxation set just off the coast of Colombia where a group of stressed people who miss their flights can relax.

The campaign features a two-minute spot highlighting airport chaos seen around the world with stressful long lines, ​bad traffic, intense weather ​and general disorganization​. As travelers miss their flights, they are called to the Corona Gate where they board a flight to Corona Island.

“Corona Island is already a great idea and people are willing to come, but we needed to connect it with people’s daily routines,” Miguel Merino, global communication director at Corona, said in a statement. “‘Corona Gate’ solved a tension in the airports, just right where the people can make a decision to go to paradise and disconnect from chaos.”

David Bogotá, Corona

Destination paradise

For Corona, the need to work with nature in a way that pays homage and respect for the environment was a crucial part of the brand message.

“From one side, working with Corona is always a huge challenge because its compromise with nature is not a marketing move, but a filter for any idea we create,” Juan Pablo García, managing director of David Bogotá, said in a statement. “And from the other side, it was existing to find new ways to disconnect people from their routines and chaos. That is actually what happens when we open a Corona, but this time they can also open a gate to paradise.”

Corona lovers from more than 15 countries, including Brazil, the U.K. and France, will be able to visit the Corona Island by following the instructions of each country at the brand’s dedicated website.