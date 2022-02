It’s hard to synthesize the look of a Mike Diva production into a neat summation. It could look like anything from a sleek, robotic dystopia for Halo Top, to a futuristic Lil Nas X music video, to a satirical, neon-piped Japanese-style Trump parody. While the subjects may change, the elements that link these works to the veteran filmmaker, YouTuber and ad creative remain the same: a bizarre-yet-compelling story and the polish of pro.