Adweek Podcasts

Metaverse Marketing Podcast: Marketing for the Future With Gary Vaynerchuk

Serial entrepreneur and chairman of VaynerX discusses Web3 and beyond

metaverse marketing podcast
Why does Gary Vee believe NFT technology will change our lives forever?Adweek
Headshot of Cathy Hackl
By Cathy Hackl

 

Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at ULTA Beauty, Converse, UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

In this special bonus episode, Cathy sits down with Gary Vaynerchuk, serial entrepreneur and chairman of VaynerX. During the conversation, they discuss everything from the metaverse, Web3, AI and beyond.

Why does Gary Vee believe NFT technology will change our lives forever? How do brands reach audiences in the evolving marketing landscape? Find out in this exclusive, in-depth conversation only on Metaverse Marketing.

image

Metaverse Marketing Podcast: What’s Next for Web3 and Beyond

Stream the episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts or find it on Spotify.

Headshot of Cathy Hackl

Cathy Hackl

Cathy Hackl is a globally recognized metaverse expert, tech futurist, and top business executive with deep experience working in metaverse related fields with companies like HTC VIVE, Magic Leap, and Amazon Web Services. She’s the CEO and Chief Metaverse Officer of the Futures Intelligence Group and host of Adweek's Metaverse Marketing podcast.

Recommended articles