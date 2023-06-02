Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at ULTA Beauty , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

In this special bonus episode, Cathy sits down with Gary Vaynerchuk, serial entrepreneur and chairman of VaynerX. During the conversation, they discuss everything from the metaverse, Web3, AI and beyond.

Why does Gary Vee believe NFT technology will change our lives forever? How do brands reach audiences in the evolving marketing landscape? Find out in this exclusive, in-depth conversation only on Metaverse Marketing.

