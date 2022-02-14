Automotive Mercedes-Benz Reimagines Romeo and Juliet With Vampires The brand celebrates the long-lasting nature of its car by depicting another immortal being Music artist Rimon plays the protagonist in brand's retelling of Romeo and JulietAntoni By Brittaney Kiefer3 seconds ago For Valentine’s Day, Mercedes-Benz reinterpreted the classic Romeo and Juliet story—but with vampires. Brittaney Kiefer @BrittaneyKiefer brittaney.kiefer@adweek.com Brittaney is Adweek's European creativity editor. Recommended articles Related Articles Earnings Reports Dentsu to Strengthen Digital and Tech with $2.6 Billion Investment Fund By Stephen Lepitak Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Here Are 8 Unique Valentine’s Day Campaigns to Spread the Love By Natalie Venegas Super Bowl Barbie Wins The Super Bowl—Rocket Mortgage Tops USA Today Ad Meter Again By Stephen Lepitak Coronavirus Dating Apps Join Forces For Valentine’s Vaccination Push By Stephen Lepitak Microlearning View All Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care Do You Know How to Reach, Engage and Delight Connected Consumers? You Might Like These Are the Audience Segments at the Forefront of a Rapidly Changing Streaming Video Landscape By Robert Norman Is Gen Z Loyal? By Student Beans Is the Metaverse Actually Safe for Brands and Consumers? By Tim Glomb, VP Content and Data, Cheetah Digital 6 Performance-Driven Brands Take a Full-Funnel Approach to TV By Amit Sharan, VP of Marketing, Tatari