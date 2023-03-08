Join iconic brands and world-class marketing leaders at Brandweek to unlock powerful insights and impact-driven strategies. Attend in Miami or virtually, Sept. 11–14. Save 50% with early-bird passes .

The latest campaign from McDonald’s in Romania centers around a young Chess prodigy that owes a debt to the character of Wednesday Addams as it promotes the value of its Home Menu Mix offer.

Created by DDB Romania, the latest campaign aims to launch its new value platform and communicate its items as good value for money. To do this, it has released a 90-second film titled Home Menu Mix that introduces the hyper-rational hero, Maria—a very focused young lady who is also a Chess champion and looks for logic in every decision.

The audience sees Maria’s prowess for winning as moves, numbers and deductions appear before her eyes as she makes decisions.

We also meet the members of her family unit, whom she has a point of view on and fails to understand. But when her mother brings home a McDonald’s meal for dinner one night, her deductions around the value and reasons for that choice make her smile as they all eat together.

The Netflix series Wednesday, which focuses on the daughter from The Addams Family, premiered in November, producing 341.23 million viewing hours in its first week of release.

Explaining the creative idea to Adweek, Roxana Nita, executive creative director for DDB Romania, said: “We wanted to be able to build relatable characters that people will come to recognize and expect in future campaigns.”

The film will initially run in Romania until the end of March.

CREDITS:

DDB Romania:

Senior copywriter: Alexandru Iliescu

Executive creative director: Roxana Nita

Strategy director: Ioana Dobrinescu

Account director: Georgiana Rotaru

Account manager: Dana Popescu

Senior art director: Ana Ramona Tanasa

McDonald’s Romania:

Marketing manager: Lucia Rudaci

Digital marketing manager: Cosmina Tapliuc

Marketing director: Irina Angelescu

Production agency: Multi Media Est

Director: Anton Groves

Marketing manager: Alexandra Todirica