McDonald’s continues its focus on nostalgic marketing with a limited-edition McFlurry meant to evoke sweet memories of grandmothers.

A 30-second film, set to a new Remi Wolf cover of James Taylor’s “How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You),” celebrates how grandmas—whether they’re called abuela, nana, yia-yia or gigi—know the power of enhancing a meal with a sweet treat.

Filled with pictures and video of grandmas and their grandkids hanging out, the ad introduces the Grandma McFlurry, which blends vanilla ice cream with syrup and chopped crunchy candy pieces meant to resemble the sweet treats grandma might dig out of her purse.

“Grandmas have always held a special place in our hearts, and today they’re having a major moment influencing culture—inspiring trends in fashion, decor and now, even food, with our newest McFlurry,” McDonald’s chief marketing and customer experience officer Tariq Hassan said in a statement. “The Grandma McFlurry tastes like a trip down memory lane, and we’re excited to give our fans that experience while honoring the grandma figure in all our lives.”

McDonald’s will share the original cover and a new version of the song “Piel Canela,” performed by Jay Wheeler, across music platforms May 21, coinciding with the Grandma McFlurry launch.

The brand will offer a first taste of the new treat from an ice cream truck parked in New York’s Herald Square Friday. The Grandma’s McFlurry Mobile will also visit senior centers and assisted living homes in East Harlem Saturday, and the company will make a donation to Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly, an organization that supports isolated and lonely older adults.





Focusing on fond memories with grandma fits with McDonald’s recent nostalgic marketing, including the highly successful Grimace Shake and the return of the Hamburglar.