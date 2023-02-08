Learn how the creator economy is transforming the marketing landscape, and how to cultivate partnerships to grow engaged communities at Social Media Week: The Creatorverse , May 16–18 in NY. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

In recent years, the iconic design of McDonald’s food and the brand furniture has become a focus for its advertising around the world, so familiar to the general consumer.

In this latest campaign from McDonald’s France, created by TBWA\Paris, the brand has released three posters featuring different building doors, which are also reminiscent of a menu item; a Big Mac, French fries and a Sundae.

The ads have been released to promote the delivery service by the brand, explaining to customers that they can now have their fast food delivered directly to their doorsteps. The Big Mac is seen as a garage door, French fries as a double door of an urban apartment building, and the Sundae is visualized as a door on a Haussmann-style building.

This door resembles a McDonald’s sundae

Aurélien Chauvaud photographed the three visuals in different environments and at different times of the day to reflect on the flexibility of the delivery service, operating day and night and to most neighborhoods.

Each door was made in 3D, with the visuals also using varying textures to add a more “striking” effect for the audience.

This garage door was designed to resemble a Big Mac

“This idea came to us because we both have an attraction for architecture. We always knew that we wanted to do something in connection with the facades of houses, but until the print doors, we never had an idea. And then, when we thought about delivery, and we thought it was then obvious to use house doors to represent McDonald’s products. At each door, it’s a delivery!” TBWA\Paris’ art director Pauline Senechault told Adweek, who worked alongside Cyrielle Declarey on the campaign.

The campaign began in December and will run until September across France as outdoor, press, social media networks and digital platforms.

CREDITS:

Client: McDonald’s France

Agency: TBWA\Paris

Client managers: Xavier Royaux, Anne Laine, Stéphanie Poupinneau, Lisa Campart

Agency managers: Jonathan Serog, Julie Montagne, Matthieu Charles, Louis Mainbourg

Executive creative directors: Benjamin Marchal and Faustin Claverie

Art directors: Cyrielle Declarey and Pauline Senechault

Art purchase: Fériel Simon

Photographer: Aurélien Chauvaud @FMA Le Bureau

3D: 95 Magenta

Producer: Benoît Freydus @75

Retouching: The ABC