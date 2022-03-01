AdFreak

McDonald’s Defaced Impressionist Paintings to Elevate Itself to a Classic

The brand inserted its products into artwork by Manet and Renoir

McDonald’s Defaced Impressionist Paintings to Elevate Itself to a Classic
Manet's 'In the Conservatory' is reimagined to include a McDonald's drink.DDB Athens
Headshot of Brittaney Kiefer
By Brittaney Kiefer

7 mins ago

What comes to mind when you think of a classic? The Mona Lisa. A Beatles song. The novels of Charles Dickens. 

Headshot of Brittaney Kiefer

Brittaney Kiefer

Brittaney is Adweek's European creativity editor.

Recommended articles
Related Articles

Heinz Says Sorry for Being 150 Years Late to the Pasta Sauce Party

Food & Beverage

Heinz Says Sorry for Being 150 Years Late to the Pasta Sauce Party

By Brittaney Kiefer

KFC Imitates Ikea to Get People to Visit Its New Restaurant

Food & Beverage

KFC Imitates Ikea to Get People to Visit Its New Restaurant

By Brittaney Kiefer

Oumph! plant-based

Food & Beverage

This Brand Made a Human Meat Burger for Halloween, But It’s Not as Creepy as It Seems

By Brittaney Kiefer

Artwork “The Kiss of Dante and Beatrice” features a kissing couple.

Food & Beverage

Magnum Ice Cream Commissioned a Painting That Gives Dante the Kiss He Never Had

By Brittaney Kiefer

Microlearning
View All


Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox


Do You Know How to Reach, Engage and Delight Connected Consumers?


Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow


Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

You Might Like


History Is Repeating Itself in the Current Digital Advertising Landscape

By Kelly Nash, Data Product Lead, IBM Watson Advertising


Marketers Still Aren’t Ready for a World Without Cookies

By Epsilon


Yes, Your Brand Needs to Get Into NFTs

By Salah Zalatimo, CEO, Voice


Is Gen Z Loyal?

By Student Beans