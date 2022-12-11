This week’s edition of Marketing Morsels is stuffed with delightful—and holiday-themes—samplings from Ocean Spray, Pearl Milling Company, Jim Beam and many more. Enjoy the assortment!

Morsel #1: BMO’s shoppable ornament supports women-owned businesses

As an extension of its 2021 #WrapTheGood campaign, which featured shoppable wrapping paper, banker BMO and FCB Canada have developed a holiday ornament that serves as a miniature catalog featuring products from women-owned businesses. The pages of the little book-shaped ornament show images of different products, as well as QR codes linking to the product page.

Morsel #2: Ocean Spray cranberry sauce jiggles… for 10 hours

After dropping a surreal, viral ad in which a holiday gathering devolves into aggressive jiggling—one of Adweek’s 2022 Ads of the Year—Ocean Spray and agency Orchard are keeping the trend in motion. The brand released its own version of the popular hours-long fireplace video with a 10-hour YouTube video of three logs of cranberry sauce perpetually jiggling to the tune of smooth jazz and a crackling fire, punctuated by quiet voices chiming to mutter “jiggle jiggle.” We’ve included a 10-minute version below, but you can watch the whole thing here. The brand is also inviting people to show off their jiggling skills on social media with the #JiggleWithUs challenge.

Morsel #3: Pearl Milling Company releases tandem ugly sweaters

The holidays are all about connection, right? Pearl Milling Company is taking that concept literally with its addition to the branded ugly Christmas sweater scene, which can fit the whole family into a single sweater. The Family Stack Sweaters, which each have the capacity for more than one human, include custom pockets for the brand’s syrup to make pancake topping easier for the wearers, who are at a bit of a loss when it comes to using all of their arms.

Morsel #4: Bored Ape has an eye on the clock with Timex

Watch brand Timex, the self-described “official timekeeper of the metaverse,” has partnered with NFT project the Bored Ape Yacht Club to create a line of watches that are as one-of-a-kind as the NFTs—and indeed, each correspond to a twin NFT. Only members of the NFT communities Bored Ape and Mutant Ape were eligible to score one of the watches, first during an exclusive presale at Art Basel in Miami, and later more broadly. Due to its iconic and early rise in the NFT space, Bored Ape has managed to endure in popularity over other communities despite the fading NFT frenzy.

Morsel #5: Tushy gives away 10,000 bidets to Airbnb for the sake of traveling butts

When bidet owners travel, they report desperately missing the squeaky clean feeling that comes from being able to bathe their nether regions during toilet time. So for the holiday travel season, Tushy is gifting 10,000 bidets to Airbnb hosts to make their guests’ stays a little less shitty—and it’s petitioning Airbnb to add bidets to the list of amenities people can filter by when searching for their next vacation rental.

Morsel #6: Hornitos trades awful gifts for cash

Tequila brand Hornitos is over crappy white elephant gifts, and it’s pretty sure the people who get them are too, so it’s offering to give out $25 e-gift cards—to be spent on something like tequila—in exchange for photos of terrible gifts. Comedic creator TonyTalks will be the “virtual shopkeeper” for the brand, creating funny videos about the brand and less remarkable white elephant gifts.

Morsel #7: A warm hug from Jim Beam

Not getting enough love this holiday season? Bourbon brand Jim Beam has dropped the Kentucky Hug Pajamas, a unique pajama set that simulates a warm hug using an insert that applies weighted pressure on your neck, shoulders and back. The pajamas are available for $24.99 on a dedicated website.

Morsel #8: Pacific Foods eases the pain of December breakups

Soup brand Pacific Foods found that 59% of Gen Z and Millennials say they or one of their friends has experienced a breakup in December. To provide a balm for that painful experience, the brand teamed up with Nick Viall, a podcast host and TV personality who gives relationship advice, to create and give away kits featuring comfort foods such as It’s Not Me, It’s You Chicken Noodle Soup, Broken Heart(y) Vegetable Soup and Seeing Red Tomato Bisque.