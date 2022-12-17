Welcome to Marketing Morsels, our weekly selection of delectable brand stunts and ad campaigns. This week’s menu features projects from Doritos, Skyy Vodka, Hellman’s, Plant Power and more. Enjoy the assortment!

Morsel #1: Hellman’s mixes up a Frozen Mayo-Nog cocktail for the holidays

Today in holiday beverages whose names make you gag, Hellman’s has posted the recipe for a Frozen Mayo-Nog cocktail. The brand recommends pairing the cocktail, which swaps eggs for mayo and was created with mixologist Cody Goldstein of Brooklyn hospitality group Muddling Memories, with Snickerdoodle Mayo Cookies. And despite the off-putting name, apparently the beverage is as enjoyable as other eggnog-centric blends.

Here, for your enjoyment or upcoming game of Truth or Dare, is the recipe for the cocktail. We’re sorry or you’re welcome.

Ingredients:

1/4 cup Hellmann’s® or Best Foods® Real Mayonnaise

3 ounces milk

3 ounces heavy cream

3 oz. simple syrup

1 1/2 ounces rum

1 1/2 ounces apple brandy

1 1/2 ounces cognac

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp. ground nutmeg

1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

1 cup ice

Instructions

Add all ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth. Pour into 2 glasses and garnish with a dusting of cinnamon. Tip: For non-alcoholic Frozen Mayo-Nog, replace rum, cognac and brandy with 3 1⁄2 oz. brewed and cooled Spiced Chai Tea. Proceed as directed.

Morsel #2: Doritos rings in the winter solstice with a ghost kitchen and pop-up experience

Doritos is celebrating the winter solstice on Dec. 21 with “Doritos After Dark,” a ghost kitchen concept that started serving up Doritos-inspired dishes at 4pm ET on Dec. 16 and will continue to do so every night until the solstice itself. Exclusively available to delivery customers in New York City, Los Angeles, Phoenix and Las Vegas, the menu will include Doritos Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch Corn Puppies and Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili Chicken Bites. On the solstice, the brand will also host an accompanying pop-up experience in Los Angeles featuring a triangular interactive lounge, a Mountain Dew X Doritos bar and Instagrammable experiences.

Morsel #3: Plant Power’s campaign for its new chilly treats hark back to ‘80s Dairy Queen ads

California fast food chain Plant Power has released a line of frozen treats that provide plant-based eaters an alternative to a McDonald’s McFlurry or Dairy Queen’s Blizzard. The desserts, which come in flavors such as cookies and cream and “Betterfinger,” were launched alongside a retro-style ad campaign that echoes the earliest Blizzard commercials from the 1980s to communicate that classic fan favorite feel.

Morsel #4: Skyy celebrates LGBTQIA+ marriage protections with a popup and 100 weddings

Skyy Vodka is celebrating the passage of the Respect for Marriage Act by gifting wedding ceremonies to happy couples. The brand will cover costs for 100 couples who tag the brand and include the hashtag #SKYYSaysIDo in a photo of the duo on Instagram. The brand is also partnering with NYC Pride to open a free pop-up wedding chapel in New York City, complete with festive Skyy cocktails.

Morsel #5: Woodbridge wants you to break the rules of wine

With the latest installment of its “Wine Your Way” campaign, Woodbridge invites people to break the “rules” of drinking wine and enjoy it however they want. In the ads, directed by Emmy Award winner Daniel Powell, a waiter encourages a couple to buck traditions and drink chilled red wine, sip it from a mug, enjoy it alongside fish and even pour it over ice cream.

Morsel #6: Maker’s Mark and The Endery make long-lasting holiday sweaters from leftover materials

How many cheaply-made, branded ugly sweaters do you suppose only get a few uses and then end up in the trash heap? Maker’s Mark wants to get in on the game but reduce the impact by teaming up with a Peruvian knitting cooperative via The Endery, which used deadstock (remnant) alpaca yarn to create non-branded sweaters that are meant to last a lifetime. All sales of the sweaters will go to the knitters who made them. The funky-patterned, one-of-a-kind knits have been released concurrently with Maker’s Marks sweater-inspired, limited-edition bottle designs.

Morsel #7: 1800 tequila gets bejeweled by Greg Yuna

As part of its “New Taste for The Holidays” campaign, tequila brand 1800 partnered with New York-based jeweler Greg Yuna to create a limited-edition set including a decanter, charm for the decanter, engraved glasses and coasters—and, of course, free tequila. The brand will run a livestream with Yuna on Dec. 19, where attendees who entered ahead of the stream can win one of the sets.

Morsel #8: Klarna and Shein want you to shop the metaverse

Banking and BNPL company Klarna partnered with fast fashion e-retailer Shein to create a virtual experience in Roblox. The Shien x Klarna Wonderland includes shoppable spaces, a virtual runway that visitors can walk, and try-on clothing and makeup.