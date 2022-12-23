Welcome to Marketing Morsels, Adweek’s weekly roundup of the marketing news you may have missed. In this week’s selection, sample stunts and campaigns from Turo, Uber Eats, Instacart and more. Enjoy the assortment!

Morsel #1: Watch Yeezy shoes burn for eight flaming nights

In light of Kanye “Ye” West’s antisemitic remarks earlier this year and a general rise in open antisemitism, creative agency Bakery has launched “8 Flaming Nights” at Hanukkye.com, where viewers can watch as each night of Hanukkah, a candle on the menorah is ignited—and so is a Yeezy sneaker. The site serves to raise funds for the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in its fight to educate combat antisemitism.

Morsel #2: Turo and Whalar take Wednesday fans for a death-defying spin

Turo

Car sharing marketplace Turo conjured up a hearse with Whalar and TikTok star Alexia Del Valle. The stunt, themed after Netflix’s popular Addams Family series Wednesday, shows Del Valle in her Morticia-esque best, welcoming viewers to take a ride. The 1950 Cadillac Hearse Edition was available to book earlier this month, with the brand inviting fans to roll up to their holiday celebrations in the deathly vehicle.

Morsel #3: The ASPCA’s dog-centric PSA will get stuck in your head

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), FCB Health New York and production studio Calabash developed a video and campaign surrounding a jingle called “Dogs Eat Everything.” The silly animated PSA, which was styled after Schoolhouse Rock cartoons, has a humorous tone but a serious message, alerting pet parents to the dangers of wires, grapes and beyond, and informing them about what to do in case of emergency.

Morsel #4: Uber Eats heads to Hogwarts

With the help of agency Special U.S., Uber Eats and Warner Bros.’ The Wizarding World of Harry Potter have developed a limited-edition trunk for Potterheads filled with sweet magical treats, including the components needed to make a gingerbread Hogwarts castle. Recipients can use their “wands” (smartphones) to unlock interactive elements for each treat, built by Robotproof for the 8th Wall platform, such as scannable cookies that will transport fans to the Whomping Willow or a Quidditch match, and an incantation that will transform the castle into a unique, innovative experience.

Morsel #5: Smartphones really can do it all in this Instacart campaign

People can use their smartphones for pretty much anything these days. Instacart, ShopRite and creative agency McGarrah Jessee worked with director Mike Long to create “It’s All in the Phone,” which takes that concept literally, showing people using their phones for tasks that go beyond typical capabilities, such as toasting PopTarts and chopping carrots, in order to demonstrate the range of items that can be ordered through Instacart.

Morsel #6: This Danny Trejo PSA shows the problems with fake medicine

Content studio The-Artery created a PSA campaign called “Bad Meds” to raise awareness about counterfeit medicine. The campaign, which stars Danny Trejo and was sponsored by official organizations including the Alliance of Safe Online Pharmacies (ASOP) Foundation, the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy and the LAPD, spans out-of-home, social media and TV. The trailer-style video starts out in a lighthearted style, with the actor showing fake movie magic on the set of his films, before pivoting to a more serious message about the flawed effects of the fake medicine.