AdFreak

Lil Baby Stays Fresh With Axe and a Gaggle of Cute Bunnies in Lively Ad

The Martin Agency continues to infuse whimsy and Gen Z flair in the brand's modern-day advertising

Lil Baby, animated bunnies and an actor ride in a car
The 'Drip Too Hard' performer appears to be along for the ride—literally—in new work by The Martin Agency titled 'Fresh as Fr*sh.'The Martin Agency, Axe
Headshot of Shannon Miller
By Shannon Miller

6 mins ago

How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from GatoradeMarriottAlo YogaCampbell'sUncommon James and more. Book now.

As we endure another excruciatingly hot summer, we must remain grateful for the deodorants, shower gels and fragrances that keep us at our freshest against all odds. For Grammy-winning rapper Lil Baby, Axe is the hygiene brand of choice. So it only makes sense that his next major collaboration be with the very legacy brand that keeps him clean and comfortable while performing on the road.

Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Shannon Miller

Shannon Miller

Shannon Miller is Adweek's creative and inclusion editor and host of the Adweek podcast "Yeah, That's Probably an Ad."

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Earnings Reports

S4 Capital Initiates Hiring Freeze as It Issues Profit Warning

By Stephen Lepitak

People and a cube float up to the sky. Everything is in shades of grey and black
Ad of the Day

This Stunning Short Film for Chevrolet Extols the Innate Power of the Color Black

By Sara Century

Generational Marketing

How Can Marketers Win Over Gen Alpha?icon-image

By Emmy Liederman, Kyle O’Brien

Programming & Performance

Discovery Channel’s Shark Week Takes a Marketing Bite With New Partners

By Mollie Cahillane

Microlearning
View All

Understanding How Social Values Can Help Brands Build Trust and Make Connections

Customer Experience Transformation for the C-Suite

Connected TV Enables Effective Audience-First Advertising

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

You Might Like

The Power of Leading With Your Brand’s Purpose

By Amazon Ads

Connected Commerce Promises a More Direct Relationship With Shoppers

By Ben Eachus, CEO and Co-founder, Flowspace

How Marketing Leaders Can Prepare for a Recession

By Ajit Kara

Swap Ad Fatigue for Ad Intrigue

By MNTN