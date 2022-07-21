How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade , Marriott , Alo Yoga , Campbell's , Uncommon James and more. Book now .

As we endure another excruciatingly hot summer, we must remain grateful for the deodorants, shower gels and fragrances that keep us at our freshest against all odds. For Grammy-winning rapper Lil Baby, Axe is the hygiene brand of choice. So it only makes sense that his next major collaboration be with the very legacy brand that keeps him clean and comfortable while performing on the road.